Dust level in capital exceeds norm three times
Baku and the Apsheron Peninsula have seen an increase in the volume of dust in the air. According to the National Hydrometeorological Service, the volume of dust exceeds the norm by 2.5-3 times.
Weather forecasters say that dusty air came to Azerbaijan from Turkmenistan and will remain for two more days.
However, it is no secret that a significant amount of dust in the capital is the result of endless repair works on roads, construction and reconstruction of various objects.
