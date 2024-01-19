Earthquake in Azerbaijan

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 occurred on January 19 at 22.05 local time southwest of the city of Shirvan (130 km southwest of Baku) in the Saatli region of Azerbaijan. The source of the earthquake lay at a depth of 53 km. The Ministry of Emergency Situations did not receive information about damage or casualties, reports the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.
Tremors with a force of 4-3 were felt in Shirvan, Saatli, Sabirabad, Bilasuvar and a number of other southern and central regions of the country, the Republican Seismological Service said in a statement.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov disclosed on January 18 that Azerbaijan is prepared to finalize a peace agreement with Armenia under the auspices of Russia. Lavrov, during his annual press conference, highlighted the Western powers as a primary impediment to achieving an accord between Baku and Yerevan through Moscow's mediation.
- 19 January 2024, 16:28
The environmental protection group "Ecofront" reported on the illegal hunting of birds included in the "Red Book" by foreign citizens in Azerbaijan. "For more than three days now, a group of Qatari citizens living in Salyan (Kür Hotel) has been hunting strepets in Bilasuvar.
- 19 January 2024, 12:41
On January 20, the weather in Baku and Absheron will be changeable with no precipitation. Southwestern wind will be moderate.
- 19 January 2024, 12:07
The Prime Minister of Armenia announced in the National Assembly of that country a program for the construction of residential buildings for Karabakh Armenians. It is unlikely that this program will be extensive because Karabakh Armenians do not want to be citizens of Armenia. This country needs tens of thousands of workers, and the problem of shortage of workers there is solved by issuing work permits to Indian citizens.
