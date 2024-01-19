Earthquake in Azerbaijan

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 occurred on January 19 at 22.05 local time southwest of the city of Shirvan (130 km southwest of Baku) in the Saatli region of Azerbaijan. The source of the earthquake lay at a depth of 53 km. The Ministry of Emergency Situations did not receive information about damage or casualties, reports the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.

Tremors with a force of 4-3 were felt in Shirvan, Saatli, Sabirabad, Bilasuvar and a number of other southern and central regions of the country, the Republican Seismological Service said in a statement.