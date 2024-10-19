Emergency in Baku metro caused delay in train traffic
An emergency incident in the Baku Metro this morning caused a delay in the movement of trains.
Thus, there was smoke in the tunnel between ‘28 May’ and ‘Nizami’ stations, following which high voltage was immediately switched off from the tracks in this section, 'Baku Metro' CJSC reported.
There was a 25-minute delay in train movement due to the incident.
At present, the movement of trains has been resumed according to the schedule, the metro management said.
19 October 2024 12:27
