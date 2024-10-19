  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Partly cloudy15.20 C
  • Sunday, 20 October 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(18 hours ago)
Emergency in Baku metro caused delay in train traffic

Emergency in Baku metro caused delay in train traffic

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Emergency in Baku metro caused delay in train traffic

An emergency incident in the Baku Metro this morning caused a delay in the movement of trains.

Thus, there was smoke in the tunnel between ‘28 May’ and ‘Nizami’ stations, following which high voltage was immediately switched off from the tracks in this section, 'Baku Metro' CJSC reported.

There was a 25-minute delay in train movement due to the incident.

At present, the movement of trains has been resumed according to the schedule, the metro management said.

Leave a review

Social

Follow us on social networks

News Line