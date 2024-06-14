False investor "cheated" citizens out of 228,000 manats
Javid Mustafayev, a 24-year-old resident of Ismailly town, was detained by the police for fraud and embezzlement of money and property of citizens by deception. Thus, he created a page in Instagram under the name "investa_emine_gain", where he promised citizens high profits for money deposits.
Thus, he embezzled 228, 000 manats, as well as gold items worth 50, 000 manats.
According to the court decision, Mustafayev has been arrested and the investigation continues. The Interior Ministry urges other victims of the fraudster to contact the police.
