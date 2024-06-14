Today schools to ring "Last Bell"

On 14 June, the "Last Bell" is celebrated in the country's secondary schools.

According to the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, 102,120 people will finish 11th grade, 150,445 - 9th grade, 137,862 - first grade.

In the 2023-2024 school year, 87,569 children were studying in preparatory groups of general education institutions. In the said period, the number of students in general education establishments totaled 1,706,935