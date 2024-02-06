Following explosion in boiler room, one person was burned.

One person was injured in an explosion in the boiler room of a residential building on Inshatchylar Avenue in Baku at 4 a.m. on February 6.

The boiler room was located in a dilapidated room, despite appeals to government agencies, no measures were taken.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that firefighters and special risk service forces were involved at the scene.

As a result of the explosion, the room became unusable.

The blast shattered the windows of a nearby building, and 11 cars were damaged.

As a result of the incident, one person with burns was hospitalized. An investigation is underway.