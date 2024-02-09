Forecasters on causes of unusual warm weather
The unusually warm weather in Azerbaijan is due to the invasion of southern air masses, the forecasters of the Ministry of Ecology reported.
On 8 February, the air temperature in Baku and Absheron reached +23, and +22 in the regions of the country.
There have been similar anomalies in the past. In February 2020, the air temperature in Baku warmed up to +25.
On the 10 February it will be +6+11 at night in Baku and on Absheron, +13+18 in the afternoon.
In the regions of the country during the day +18+23, in the mountains +7+12.
