Forecasters predict a warm weather on Sunday

On Sunday, January 21, partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron. At night and in the morning, fog and drizzle are sometimes expected in some places. The moderate southwesterly wind will be replaced by a gusty northwesterly wind in the evening. The air temperature at night will be +4 +8°, during the day +12 +17°, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service.

In the regions of the country, it will be mostly without precipitation, fog is expected at times, and a moderate westerly wind will blow. The air temperature will be 0 +5° at night, +12 +17° during the day. In the mountains, 0-3° is expected at night, +3 +8° during the day.