Forecasters predict hot weather for Sunday
Forecasters predict hot weather for Sunday
On Sunday, 8 September the weather in Baku and Apsheron peninsula will be predominantly without precipitation, moderate north-east wind will blow. Air temperature will be +18+23 at night and +27+31 during the day, the National Hydro-meteorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology reports.
In the regions of Azerbaijan, the weather will be predominantly without precipitation. Fog is expected in places at night and in the morning. Moderate east wind will prevail. Air temperature will be +16+21 at night, +29+34 in the daytime, +8+13 at night and +13+18 in the mountains.
Social
-
- 6 September 2024, 16:40
Five days have passed since the snap parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan. Although the Central Election Commission (CEC) has not yet finalized the protocols, the leading candidates from all 125 constituencies have been announced. What can be expected from them?
-
- 6 September 2024, 14:50
On September 7th, changeable weather without precipitation is expected in Baku; moderate northwest wind. Daytime temperatures will range from +25 to +29 degrees Celsius. Humidity will be 60-70% at night and 40-45% during the day.
-
- 5 September 2024, 17:35
On 4 September, Bakcell, the country's fastest mobile operator, together with Baku City Circuit Operations Company, organised a breakfast for journalists. At the meeting, representatives of Bakcell and Baku City Circuit Operations Company spoke in detail about the importance of holding motor racing competitions in Azerbaijan and answered journalists' questions.
-
- 5 September 2024, 14:06
On August 6, in Baku, the weather will be overcast with no precipitation. The wind will be north-western and gusty. The temperature will be +19 to +23°C at night, and +26 to +29°C during the day. In the mountainous regions of the country, rain with thunderstorms is expected. There will be fog in some places in the morning and evening. The wind will be western and gusty. In the lowlands, temperatures will range from +25 to +30°C during the day, while in the mountains, it will be +18 to +22°C.
Leave a review