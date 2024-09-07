  • contact.az Contact
Forecasters predict hot weather for Sunday

Forecasters predict hot weather for Sunday

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Forecasters predict hot weather for Sunday

On Sunday, 8 September the weather in Baku and Apsheron peninsula will be predominantly without precipitation, moderate north-east wind will blow. Air temperature will be +18+23 at night and +27+31 during the day, the National Hydro-meteorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology reports.

In the regions of Azerbaijan, the weather will be predominantly without precipitation. Fog is expected in places at night and in the morning. Moderate east wind will prevail. Air temperature will be +16+21 at night, +29+34 in the daytime, +8+13 at night and +13+18 in the mountains.

