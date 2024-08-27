Forecasters predict nearly +40 on Wednesday

On Wednesday, August 28, partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, mostly without precipitation, a north-western wind will blow, which will be replaced by the north-eastern one in the afternoon. Air temperature will be +21 +26 at night and +31 +36 during the day, the National Hydrometeorology Service under the Ministry of Ecology of Azerbaijan reports.

It is also expected to be mostly without precipitation in the regions of Azerbaijan.However, in the evening, short-term rains with thunderstorms are expected in some high-altitude areas, and an increasing eastern wind will blow at times. Air temperature at night will be +20 +25, during the day +34 +39. Also, +13 +18 is expected in the mountains at night, +21 +26 in the daytime.