Forecasters predict nearly +40 on Wednesday
On Wednesday, August 28, partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, mostly without precipitation, a north-western wind will blow, which will be replaced by the north-eastern one in the afternoon. Air temperature will be +21 +26 at night and +31 +36 during the day, the National Hydrometeorology Service under the Ministry of Ecology of Azerbaijan reports.
It is also expected to be mostly without precipitation in the regions of Azerbaijan.However, in the evening, short-term rains with thunderstorms are expected in some high-altitude areas, and an increasing eastern wind will blow at times. Air temperature at night will be +20 +25, during the day +34 +39. Also, +13 +18 is expected in the mountains at night, +21 +26 in the daytime.
Three people were detained in Baku on suspicion of involvement in illegal drug trafficking during the operation by officers of the Main Department for Combating Organised Crime of the Interior Ministry.
In a daring and unusual breach of the Azerbaijan-Iran border, an Afghan man was apprehended by Azerbaijani authorities after attempting to swim across the Caspian Sea. The incident occurred on the evening of August 25, when a patrol unit from the Coast Guard of the State Border Service spotted an unidentified individual making his way toward the Azerbaijani coast near the Astara region.
The leading mobile operator launches competition for social projects Pursuing its strategic goal of "Easing connectivity, empowering lives!", Azercell announces the launch of a social project competition to enhance women's participation in public life. The initiative aims to empower women’s societal role and improve their well-being.
On August 22, an international conference titled "The Path of Self-Determination of Bonaire Island at the UN General Assembly through Baku" was held in Azerbaijan, organized by the Baku Initiative Group and the Bonaire Human Rights and Movement for Change. After the discussions, a declaration was adopted as the outcome of the conference. The document emphasizes that the fundamental rights and freedoms of the people of Bonaire, who continue to exist under "colonial conditions," must be ensured in accordance with the requirements of the United Nations (UN) Charter, and the international community must pay attention to the problems of those living in this territory.
