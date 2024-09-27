Forecasters warn of worsening weather in country's regions
According to the National Metrology Service, precipitation with thunderstorms will take place in most of the country on September 28.
In Nakhchivan, in the mountains of the Greater and Lesser Caucasus, as well as in the central lowland zone, the rains will be intense. Snow falls in the high-altitude area. Precipitation will lead to rise in water levels in the rivers of the Greater and Lesser Caucasus and to mud-flows.
