Foreigner Arrested for Catching Falcons Listed in the "Red Book" (video)

A citizen of the Comoros, Mohammad Ahmed, and a citizen of Azerbaijan, Parviz Guliyev, were arrested for hunting falcons listed in Azerbaijan's "Red Book." According to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, five "Caucasian Falcons" and hunting equipment were seized from the detainees. They were hunting the falcons using decoy pigeons as bait.

The illegal hunting took place in the Shahoyyo spit near the Azerbaijani village of Zira. An investigation is currently underway.