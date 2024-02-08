Former judge of Barda region court placed under house arrest

Former judge of Barda region court placed under house arrest

Former Barda region court judge Elsun Akhmedov is accused of taking bribes. The press service of the General Prosecutor's Office reports that on 8 February Ahmedov was charged under Article 311.3.3 (large-scale bribery) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

A measure of restraint in the form of house arrest was chosen against him. The criminal case on the fact of illegal actions of officials of Barda region was opened on the basis of a citizen's complaint to the Main Department for Combating Corruption under the General Prosecutor's Office.

The investigation was conducted jointly with the Judicial and Legal Council.

Akhmedov's activities were found to have professional shortcomings and his powers were not renewed by the decision of the Judicial and Legal Council of 21 December 2023.