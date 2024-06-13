Fraudsters who stole money from pensioners' cards detained
Police detained Nurana Mammadova and Asif Samedov, who committed more than 100 thefts from citizens' cards.
Under the guise of helping pensioners to withdraw money from their cards, the fraudsters disclosed their data and then withdrew money through registration in mobile applications.
- 13 June 2024, 17:48
Azerbaijan is set to implement a series of new fines, many of which are associated with driving and parking violations. The proposed amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses were discussed at a meeting of the Committee on Legal Policy and State Building of the Milli Majlis on June 12. These amendments suggest a significant increase in fines, with some penalties set to rise sixfold.
- 12 June 2024, 17:52
On June 13, an intense character precipitation with thunderstorms will begin in Baku and Absheron, the message of the weather forecasters of the Ministry of Ecology in the afternoon of June 12. In the regions of the country, intense precipitation will continue until the evening of the 14th. Showers with thunderstorms and hail are expected in the mountains of the Greater and Lesser Caucasus. Precipitation will be accompanied by strong winds of up to 20 meters per second.
- 12 June 2024, 17:39
In January-May 2024, two tons and 828 kg of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances were seized from illicit trafficking in Azerbaijan, the message of the State Commission of Azerbaijan on combating drug trafficking. Among the seized drugs: 366 kg 854 grams of heroin, 2 tons 233 kg 579 grams of marijuana, 80 kg 405 grams of opium, 27 kg 561 grams of hashish, 111 kg 149 grams of various psychotropic substances, 8 kg 478 grams of other drugs.
- 12 June 2024, 16:14
In a significant move to address the rising health concerns associated with consanguineous marriages, the Milli Majlis Committee on Family, Women and Children Affairs proposed an amendment to the Family Code on June 11. The amendment aims to ban marriages between immediate family members, reflecting a growing awareness of the genetic risks associated with such unions.
