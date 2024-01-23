Group that sent stolen cars to Azerbaijan and Georgia exposed in Canada

Police in the Canadian state of Ontario arrested a criminal group of 11 people who stole cars and sent them to Georgia and Azerbaijan.

The number of stolen cars amounted to 52 units with a total value of 3.2 million dollars.

A criminal case has been initiated under 96 articles.

Note that the group included two Azerbaijanis, Sanan Abbasov and Ibrahim Tairov, according to Radio Liberty's Azerbaijani service.