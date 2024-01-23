Group that sent stolen cars to Azerbaijan and Georgia exposed in Canada
Group that sent stolen cars to Azerbaijan and Georgia exposed in Canada
Police in the Canadian state of Ontario arrested a criminal group of 11 people who stole cars and sent them to Georgia and Azerbaijan.
The number of stolen cars amounted to 52 units with a total value of 3.2 million dollars.
A criminal case has been initiated under 96 articles.
Note that the group included two Azerbaijanis, Sanan Abbasov and Ibrahim Tairov, according to Radio Liberty's Azerbaijani service.
Social
-
- 24 January 2024, 16:57
No precipitation is expected in Baku and Absheron in the next 24 hours. The cold weather will continue; a southwesterly moderate wind. The air temperature at night and during the day will be 0 -2 frost.
-
- 24 January 2024, 16:05
Recent days have seen heightened tensions between Azerbaijan and European official bodies, particularly the Council of Europe and the European Union (EU), as discussions on limiting Azerbaijan's powers unfold. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is mulling over restricting the Azerbaijani delegation's authority, with a final decision expected on January 24. The reasons behind this potential move include reported human rights violations in Azerbaijan and a surge in the number of political prisoners.
-
- 24 January 2024, 12:13
In the morning of 24 January it snowed all over Azerbaijan, in some places precipitation was intense. Maximum height of snow cover was in Gakh - 45 cm. In the mountains of the Greater and Lesser Caucasus the snow height was within 29-12 cm. In lowland areas - 7-5 cm, in the capital - 1 cm.
-
- 23 January 2024, 18:21
A preparatory trial in the case of Afiyaddin Mammadov, head of the independent confederation of trade Unions "Working Platform" began in the Baku Serious Crimes Court. Mammadov was detained on September 20 near his home after being attacked by an unknown person. However, Mammadov was also accused of stabbing him (Article 221.3 - hooliganism committed with the use of weapons) and 126.1 (intentional infliction of serious harm to health) of the Criminal Code.
Leave a review