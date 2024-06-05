Heat to intensify on Thursday

On June 6, hot, dry weather will continue in Baku and Absheron. Wind is south-western, moderate. Air temperature at night is +20+24, during the day it will be +31+36, and in some places +38.

In the regions of the country, short-term precipitation will take place in a number of mountainous areas; wind is eastern.

Air in the lowlands will warm up to +35 + 38 during the day, and in some places up to + 40. It will be +22+27 in the mountains during the day.