Heat to intensify on Thursday
On June 6, hot, dry weather will continue in Baku and Absheron. Wind is south-western, moderate. Air temperature at night is +20+24, during the day it will be +31+36, and in some places +38.
In the regions of the country, short-term precipitation will take place in a number of mountainous areas; wind is eastern.
Air in the lowlands will warm up to +35 + 38 during the day, and in some places up to + 40. It will be +22+27 in the mountains during the day.
Social
-
- 5 June 2024, 12:32
Azercell and UFAZ announced the winners of the "Techcell" hackathon "Techcell" hackathon, organized by the Azerbaijan-French University (UFAZ) with the support of "Azercell Telecom" LLC, has concluded.
-
Bakcell recently hosted its final rebranding ceremony in Lachin, having previously celebrated its new brand identity in seven cities around the country. With the innovations and new products it introduces to Azerbaijan, the company showcased its ongoing commitment to the country's entire population.
-
- 4 June 2024, 16:56
Azerbaijan ranks second in the world for mortality from cardiovascular diseases, according to the latest report by "World Statistics." With 388 deaths per 100,000 people, Azerbaijan trails only Tajikistan, which has 389 deaths per 100,000 people. Other countries in the top ten include Uzbekistan (354 deaths), Ukraine (305 deaths), and Belarus (282 deaths). By comparison, Russia ranks 27th, Kazakhstan 35th, Iran 54th, and Turkey 117th. The countries with the lowest risk, including Japan, France, and South Korea, occupy the bottom places in this ranking.
-
- 4 June 2024, 15:56
On June 4, in the morning, the first group of 180 pilgrims flew from Azerbaijan to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj. The same number of pilgrims will fly out by a second plane during today, the Office of Muslims of the Caucasus (OMC) reported. This year, the acceptance of documents for Hajj in Azerbaijan began on February 2. The cost of the trip per person was $5,850. The visit will be organized only by air transport. The quota for Azerbaijan this year is 1,500 people. The last group of pilgrims will set off on June 10. Eid al-Adha, which is the final part of the Hajj, falls on June 16-17 this year.
