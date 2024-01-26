In 2023, 58 people became victims of mine explosion in Azerbaijan

Last year, 58 people were victims of mine explosions in Azerbaijan, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said at an expanded meeting of the department's board.

According to him, 19 people were killed as a result of the explosion of mines, and 39 more received injuries of varying degrees. In total, after the end of the 44-day war in 2020, 342 people were blown up by mines in Azerbaijan, including 65 killed, and another 277 received injuries of varying degrees.