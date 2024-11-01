Inclusive Cafe 'Kashalata' Opens in Baku to Support Employment for Disabled Youth
In a vibrant new addition to Baku’s social scene, the recently launched Kashalata Café is welcoming customers at 57 Üzeyir Hacıbəyov Street. Established with the joint support of “Pasha Holding” and Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, along with contributions from the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBİA), SOCAR, and Trendyol Azerbaijan, the café is Azerbaijan’s first inclusive establishment designed to empower disabled youth through employment opportunities.
An initiative led by the organization “Birgə və Sağlam” (Together and Healthy), Kashalata Café aims to break down social barriers by fostering an inclusive work environment for individuals with disabilities. Of the 20 young employees working at the café, 10 have physical disabilities, bringing a unique dimension to Baku’s hospitality industry by bridging employment gaps for marginalized communities.
Pasha Holding’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives prioritize supporting women and children, a commitment evidenced through a range of projects that include aid for children with thalassemia and autism, blood donation drives, and support for orphanages. This latest endeavor further solidifies Pasha Holding’s role in advancing social inclusion in Azerbaijan.
In the heart of the café, young staff members are not only learning valuable job skills but are also part of a broader mission to cultivate a society that values diversity and inclusivity. As customers sip coffee, they contribute to a cause that extends beyond profit, helping to weave inclusivity into the fabric of Azerbaijani society.
