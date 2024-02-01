Indian pilots hurried to get to Baku

An unauthorized departure of an IndiGo Airlines flight from Delhi to Baku on January 28 has prompted an investigation, as reported by Indian media.

Flight No. 6E 1803, en route from Delhi to Baku, reportedly witnessed the pilots disregarding instructions from the Air Traffic Control Service (ATC) regarding the established departure queue. For reasons yet unknown, the aircraft ascended without proper permission.

Pending a thorough investigation into the incident, both pilots of the flight have been suspended from their positions. The inquiry aims to uncover the circumstances surrounding the unauthorized departure and determine any lapses in adherence to aviation protocols.

IndiGo Airlines inaugurated direct flights on the Delhi-Baku-Delhi route on August 11 of the previous year, marking a strategic expansion of its international operations. The outcome of the investigation will likely shed light on the events leading up to the departure and any implications for aviation safety and protocol compliance.