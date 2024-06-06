Intense precipitation in the mountains on Friday, and heat in Baku

On June 7, hot, dry weather will remain in Baku and Absheron, with a southwesterly wind that will turn into a northwesterly one in the evening. The air temperature during the day will be +32+37 degrees.

Heavy rains with thunderstorms and hail are expected in the mountainous regions of the country from June 7-9. This will lead to mudslides on mountain rivers, forecasters of the Ministry of Ecology warn. The easterly, moderate wind is expected. The air temperature in the lowlands will rise to +39 degrees in the afternoon. It will be +20+25 in the mountains.