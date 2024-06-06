    • flag_AZ
  • Intense precipitation in the mountains on Friday, and heat in Baku
Intense precipitation in the mountains on Friday, and heat in Baku

On June 7, hot, dry weather will remain in Baku and Absheron, with a southwesterly wind that will turn into a northwesterly one in the evening. The air temperature during the day will be +32+37 degrees.

Heavy rains with thunderstorms and hail are expected in the mountainous regions of the country from June 7-9. This will lead to mudslides on mountain rivers, forecasters of the Ministry of Ecology warn. The easterly, moderate wind is expected. The air temperature in the lowlands will rise to +39 degrees in the afternoon. It will be +20+25 in the mountains.

