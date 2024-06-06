Intense precipitation in the mountains on Friday, and heat in Baku
On June 7, hot, dry weather will remain in Baku and Absheron, with a southwesterly wind that will turn into a northwesterly one in the evening. The air temperature during the day will be +32+37 degrees.
Heavy rains with thunderstorms and hail are expected in the mountainous regions of the country from June 7-9. This will lead to mudslides on mountain rivers, forecasters of the Ministry of Ecology warn. The easterly, moderate wind is expected. The air temperature in the lowlands will rise to +39 degrees in the afternoon. It will be +20+25 in the mountains.
In a formal appeal to President Ilham Aliyev, prominent Azerbaijani linguists and cultural advocates have called for the establishment of a dedicated institution to oversee the enrichment and regulation of the Azerbaijani language. This proposal comes amid concerns over the increasing influx of foreign terms due to globalization and technological progress, which threatens the purity and integrity of the national language.
The Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan has granted a license to "A-Solutions" LLC to operate as an electronic money issuer. It should be noted that majority shareholder of the institution is Azercell Telecom LLC. Thus, akart which combines banking operations with mobile connectivity capabilities for the first time in the country's telecommunications sector became the first fintech solution to receive this license.
- 5 June 2024, 12:51
On June 6, hot, dry weather will continue in Baku and Absheron. Wind is south-western, moderate. Air temperature at night is +20+24, during the day it will be +31+36, and in some places +38.
- 5 June 2024, 12:32
Azercell and UFAZ announced the winners of the "Techcell" hackathon "Techcell" hackathon, organized by the Azerbaijan-French University (UFAZ) with the support of "Azercell Telecom" LLC, has concluded.
