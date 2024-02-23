InvestPro Azerbaijan Baku & Turkiye Istanbul 2024 – two conferences in one shot
Our partners, Bosco Conference is pleased to invite you to attend the annual B2C & B2B & conferences during one week!
Bosco Conference highly values all participants, and therefore their time in particular. So, for logistical convenience and ensuring the maximum range of benefits from participation in company events, the conferences will be held within one week. Attending two consecutive conferences can bring numerous benefits for professional advancement and achievement:
- Expand in 2 times your international network to establish connections across various regions;
- Showcase your business on a global platform to elevate your brand's recognition and reputation;
- Gain insights into specific industries and 2 different markets;
- Explore opportunities for cross-cultural partnerships and collaborations;
- Optimize travel time and logistic expenses, maximizing the value of your business journey.
Topics to be expected during the conference:
• modern investment trends;
• changes in the international real estate market;
• current immigration and relocation programs;
• creation of a company in any corner of the world;
• asset protection and capital management;
• search for new partners and clients;
• business structuring.
Date: April 15 & April 18
Venue: The Ritz-Carlton, Baku & InterContinental Istanbul
Format of the conference:
- Conference + Networking
- 200+ participants from 25+ countries,
- 12+ speakers,
- 15+ partners;
- Consultations from Sponsors and Partners
- Coffee-breaks, Lunch, Evening Cocktail, Great Raffle
Working language: English/Azerbaijani/Turkish (simultaneous translation)
Azerbaijan and Turkey offer a wealth of opportunities for savvy investors. Why these countries are perfect for your next investment:
• strategic locations that provide access to diverse markets and trade routes;
• rapid economic growth in recent years (energy, tourism, infrastructure, and agriculture);
• government investments in countries infrastructure, including transportation networks, ports, and logistics hubs;
• benefits from tax breaks, subsidies, and streamlined regulatory processes, making it easier to establish and grow businesses.
• strong bilateral relations between 2 countries, fostering cooperation in trade and investment.
Take advantage of the chance – register with additional -10% discount using the promocode TURAN via the link!
*The Organizer has right to refuse a registration. For more information, please visit the website or contact Bosco Conference via e-mail: bc@bosco-conference.com
Stay tuned! Bosco Conference in | | | |
Social
-
- 23 February 2024, 16:08
On February 23, in the Baku Serious Crimes Court, at the trial in the case of the head of the “Khural TV” Internet resource Avaz Zeynalli and the head of the “Seda TV” YouTube channel Elnur Shukyurov, the defendants were given the floor for final speech.
-
- 23 February 2024, 15:42
On Saturday, February 24, short-term rains are expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula at night and in the morning, a north-easterly wind will blow. The air temperature at night will be +1 +3°, during the day +4 +6°, the National Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology.
-
- 23 February 2024, 15:31
“Qarabag” football Club will face the German team “Bayern” in the 1/8 finals of the Europa League. Thus, the draw brought “Qarabag” together with one of the most formidable teams not only in Germany, but also in Europe. The first match will take place on March 7 in Baku, and the second match will take place on March 14 in Leverkusen.
-
- 22 February 2024, 21:03
In a region marked by decades of conflict, the prospect of peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia has once again captured international attention. Amidst ongoing diplomatic maneuvers and shifting dynamics, the anticipated meeting between the foreign ministers of both nations has sparked cautious optimism tempered by lingering skepticism.
Leave a review