Is the proposal "Pay into the budget and shorten the term of military service" good?…

In a recent session of the Milli Majlis, Azerbaijan's Parliament, Member of Parliament Elnur Allahverdiyev proposed a significant change to the country's military conscription system – offering citizens the option to pay money in exchange for a reduction in the length of military service. Allahverdiyev cited the global trend, including the example of Azerbaijan's strategic ally Turkey, where a similar system is reportedly in place.

Currently, military service in Azerbaijan stands at one and a half years for individuals with higher education. Allahverdiyev contends that redirecting funds into education, as an alternative to paying into the budget, could shorten the service duration to 2 or 6 months, emphasizing the need to prioritize youth education.

The discussion around alternative military service in Azerbaijan is not new. The country's constitution, dating back to 1995, allows for alternative service if a citizen's beliefs contradict regular military service. President Abulfaz Elchibey even signed a decree in 1992, endorsing the procedure for alternative service. Additionally, Azerbaijan committed to passing a law on alternative military service when joining the Council of Europe in 2001, although the legislation was later abandoned, citing the ongoing state of war in the country.

Elman Mammadov, a member of the Milli Majlis Committee on Defense, security and anti-corruption, admitted in an interview with Turan that certain deputies have proposed amendments to the law. He emphasized the importance of considering international developments, asserting that the current legislation and requirements for active military service should guide their decisions.

Mammadov argued that every healthy citizen in Azerbaijan should fulfill normal military service, as the country must maintain a combat-ready army. He deemed the option of paying to evade military service as socially unjust, casting a shadow on the duty of citizens to protect their homeland.

However, Rufat Safarov, co-founder of the human rights organization Line of Defense, noted in an interview with Radio Azadlig that activists advocating for alternative military service have faced arrests, as the existing system does not provide such alternatives. He suggested that alternative military service should consider individuals who may not align with ideological values associated with military service.

Safarov cautioned against a model where the wealthy could pay to avoid military duty, emphasizing the potential for social injustice. If implemented, the proposal would likely favor citizens with financial resources, raising concerns about fairness and equality.

As Azerbaijan grapples with the complexities of modernizing its military conscription system, the debate continues, highlighting the delicate balance between national duty, social justice, and the evolving needs of the nation.