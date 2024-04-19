It will be +29 in Baku on Saturday, up to +30 in the regions
On April 20, the weather in Baku and Absheron will be changeable without precipitation. Air temperature will rise to +24+29 in the afternoon, forecasters of the Ministry of Ecology reported.
In the regions of the country, the precipitation will take place in a number of mountainous areas, in places the precipitation will be intense with thunderstorms and hail. Fog in the morning and evening. Wind is eastern, moderate. Air temperature in the lowlands will rise to +25+30 in the afternoon. It will be +15+20 in the mountains.
- 20 April 2024, 09:25
During the event, Dr. Klaus Mueller noted that in a short period, the company managed to establish network infrastructure in the liberated areas, introduce VoLTE service, the advanced voice technology, and opened the first telco store in Khankendi.
- 20 April 2024, 07:20
On April 16, Samir Ramazanov, a TikToker known under the pseudonym Semka, was detained in Baku, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported. By a court decision, S. Ramazanov was arrested for 30 days in an administrative order. The day before, Sadig Mirzoyev, the father of 9-year-old TikToker Adam, was also arrested for 30 days. They are residents of the Agjabedi region of Azerbaijan.
- 19 April 2024, 16:38
Azercell and UFAZ are proud to announce their latest collaboration Registration is now open for the "Techcell" hackathon, powered by “Azercell Telecom” LLC and French-Azerbaijani University. Bringing together students from all universities in Azerbaijan, this hackathon will tackle real-world challenges in information technology, cybersecurity, and mobile networks.
- 19 April 2024, 14:05
In a recent development, Russian peacekeepers have commenced their withdrawal from Azerbaijani territories, a move confirmed by both Russian and Azerbaijani officials. The deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region was initially slated to end by the conclusion of the following year.
