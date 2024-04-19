    • flag_AZ
It will be +29 in Baku on Saturday, up to +30 in the regions

It will be +29 in Baku on Saturday, up to +30 in the regions

On April 20, the weather in Baku and Absheron will be changeable without precipitation. Air temperature will rise to +24+29 in the afternoon, forecasters of the Ministry of Ecology reported.

In the regions of the country, the precipitation will take place in a number of mountainous areas, in places the precipitation will be intense with thunderstorms and hail. Fog in the morning and evening. Wind is eastern, moderate. Air temperature in the lowlands will rise to +25+30 in the afternoon. It will be +15+20 in the mountains.

