It will be cloudy on Wednesday

On September 25, cloudy weather will be in the capital, light precipitation is possible in the evening. Wind is north-western, gusty.

Air temperature is +16+20 at night, +23+26 during the day. Humidity is 70-75% at night, 50-55% during the day.

Precipitation will pass through the regions of the country, in some places intense. It will snow in the highlands. Wind is western, gusty.

Air temperature in the lowlands is +15+19 at night, +25+30 during the day. In the mountains at night +5+10, in the daytime +11+ 16.

  Armenia Brings Border-Related Document to the Constitutional Court. What About Azerbaijan?
    • 25 September 2024, 18:08

    Armenia Brings Border-Related Document to the Constitutional Court. What About Azerbaijan?

    In August, they agreed on the Charter regarding the joint activities of commissions on delimitation and border security issues with Azerbaijan. On September 24, Armenia announced that the Constitutional Court would discuss whether the document complies with their Constitution.

  Azercell launches special campaign for university students in Karabakh
    • 25 September 2024, 15:45

    Azercell launches special campaign for university students in Karabakh

    Students studying in Karabakh can now benefit from the sixth month of free access to the "SuperSən 10GB" tariff pack “Azercell Telecom” LLC, the first operator to deploy mobile infrastructure in the liberated territories, continues to provide modern communication services to residents returning to these areas. In support of students pursuing their education in Karabakh, the leading mobile operator has introduced a special campaign.

  Four Afghans Attempt to Cross Border from Iran
    • 25 September 2024, 15:01

    Four Afghans Attempt to Cross Border from Iran

    On September 21 at 15:17, four Afghan citizens were detained while attempting to illegally cross the Azerbaijani border from Iran. The individuals are Madai Muhammadkalil Javad, born in 2002; Mahammadi Alireza Mahammadhasan, born in 2003; Rzai Azizulla Mahammadalim, born in 2004; and Mahammadi Mehdi Zahir, born in 2006. The incident occurred in the area of the Lankaran Border Guard.

  Weather Forecast for Thursday
    • 25 September 2024, 14:45

    Weather Forecast for Thursday

    On September 26, the weather in Baku will be variable, with possible precipitation in several areas during the morning and evening. A moderate northwesterly wind is expected.

