It will be cloudy on Wednesday

On September 25, cloudy weather will be in the capital, light precipitation is possible in the evening. Wind is north-western, gusty.

Air temperature is +16+20 at night, +23+26 during the day. Humidity is 70-75% at night, 50-55% during the day.

Precipitation will pass through the regions of the country, in some places intense. It will snow in the highlands. Wind is western, gusty.

Air temperature in the lowlands is +15+19 at night, +25+30 during the day. In the mountains at night +5+10, in the daytime +11+ 16.