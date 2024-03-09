It will be rainy
Rainy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron on 9-11 March.
Precipitation will also occur in the country's regions, with snow in the mountains.
On 10 March, precipitation will be intense in the mountains of the Minor Caucasus.
Western wind will blow, gusting up to 20 metres per second.
There will be ice on the roads in mountainous areas.
In a surprising revelation, Armenian Parliament Speaker Alain Simonyan disclosed that Russia had endeavored to integrate Armenia into the Russian-Belarusian Union in 2021, an initiative thwarted by the Armenian people's electoral choices. Simonyan's assertion sheds light on the behind-the-scenes maneuvers aimed at reshaping geopolitical alliances in the region.
- 8 March 2024, 13:51
Starting on March 19, Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, resumes flights from Baku to Tel Aviv and back.
- 8 March 2024, 00:37
On March 7, in the first match of the 1/8 final stage of the Europa League in Baku, "Qarabag" FC drew 2:2 with the German "Bayer" team.
- 7 March 2024, 17:00
On March 6, at 06:30, Azerbaijani border guards of the Goradiz border post stopped another attempt to smuggle drugs from Iran. During the search measures, border guards seized 11 kg. 250 grams of marijuana, the Azerbaijani Border Service reported on Thursday. An investigation is ongoing.
