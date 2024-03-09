It will be rainy

Rainy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron on 9-11 March.

Precipitation will also occur in the country's regions, with snow in the mountains.

On 10 March, precipitation will be intense in the mountains of the Minor Caucasus.

Western wind will blow, gusting up to 20 metres per second.

There will be ice on the roads in mountainous areas.