It will be rainy on Saturday
On October 12, the capital will face rains in some places, while precipitation will be intense in Apsheron, forecasters of the National Centre for Hydrometeorology report.
Wind is north-western. Air temperature will be +15+18 at night and +19+23 during the day. Humidity will be 75-85% at night and 60-65% during the day.
In the regions of the country, rain with thunderstorms is also expected, in some places intense. In the highlands it will snow. Fog in the morning and evening. Wind is western, gusty.
Air temperature in the lowlands will be +11+16 at night and +20+25 during the day.
In the mountains it will be +3+8 at night and +10+15 during the day.
Social
-
- 12 October 2024, 13:31
On Sunday, cloudy weather is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, with brief rain possible in some areas during the night and morning. A northeast wind will blow. Air temperatures will range from 15-19°C at night and 19-22°C during the day, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service.
-
- 11 October 2024, 17:03
On Saturday, heavy rainfall with thunderstorms is expected in the Absheron region. In the country's regions, unstable weather will continue until October 15. During this time, downpours accompanied by thunderstorms and hail are expected in most areas. Snow is anticipated in the highlands.
-
- 11 October 2024, 11:01
It has been reported that 18 students were poisoned at the Gazakh branch of Baku State University TƏBİB (Azerbaijan’s Management Union of Medical Territorial Units) informed Turan that starting from 19:00 on October 10, a total of 18 individuals were admitted to the Gazakh District Central Hospital with suspected poisoning.
-
- 11 October 2024, 09:35
As a partner of Bakcell, innovation and speed leader, INMerge successfully continues the Innovation Summit. On the first day of the event, Bakcell CEO Klaus Müller took part in the panel discussion entitled “Successful Strategies of Leading Telecom Companies.”
Leave a review