It will be rainy on Saturday

On October 12, the capital will face rains in some places, while precipitation will be intense in Apsheron, forecasters of the National Centre for Hydrometeorology report.

Wind is north-western. Air temperature will be +15+18 at night and +19+23 during the day. Humidity will be 75-85% at night and 60-65% during the day.

In the regions of the country, rain with thunderstorms is also expected, in some places intense. In the highlands it will snow. Fog in the morning and evening. Wind is western, gusty.

Air temperature in the lowlands will be +11+16 at night and +20+25 during the day.

In the mountains it will be +3+8 at night and +10+15 during the day.