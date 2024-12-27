It will be rainy on Saturday

On December 28, rain is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula. The northeast windwill change to the northwest. The air temperature will be +5+8°C at night and +8+10°C during the day. Humidity will be 80-90%. In other parts of the country, precipitation is expected in some areas, with snow in the mountains. A moderate westerly wind will blow.

In the lowlands, the temperature at night will be +2+6°C, and during the day, it will be +6+10°C. In the mountains, temperatures will drop to -7°C at night, with daytime temperatures ranging from -2 to +3°C.