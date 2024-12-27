  • contact.az Contact
It will be rainy on Saturday

It will be rainy on Saturday

It will be rainy on Saturday

On December 28, rain is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula. The northeast windwill change to the  northwest. The air temperature will be +5+8°C at night and +8+10°C during the day. Humidity will be 80-90%. In other parts of the country, precipitation is expected in some areas, with snow in the mountains. A moderate westerly wind will blow.

In the lowlands, the temperature at night will be +2+6°C, and during the day, it will be +6+10°C. In the mountains, temperatures will drop to -7°C at night, with daytime temperatures ranging from -2 to +3°C.

