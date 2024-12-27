It will be rainy on Saturday
On December 28, rain is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula. The northeast windwill change to the northwest. The air temperature will be +5+8°C at night and +8+10°C during the day. Humidity will be 80-90%. In other parts of the country, precipitation is expected in some areas, with snow in the mountains. A moderate westerly wind will blow.
In the lowlands, the temperature at night will be +2+6°C, and during the day, it will be +6+10°C. In the mountains, temperatures will drop to -7°C at night, with daytime temperatures ranging from -2 to +3°C.
- 27 December 2024, 15:37
"Next year, Azerbaijan will host another major sporting event—the CIS Games. The third CIS Games will take place in Azerbaijan," President Ilham Aliyev announced on December 24 during a ceremony dedicated to summarizing the sports achievements of 2024.
- 26 December 2024, 15:41
On December 25, an Embraer 190 passenger plane operated by Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL), on a Baku–Grozny flight, crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan. Azerbaijan’s Consul General in Aktau, Ayxan Suleymanlı, stated that the plane had 67 people onboard, including crew members, 38 of whom died. According to him, 26 of the deceased were Azerbaijani citizens.
- 26 December 2024, 14:23
On December 27th, rain is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, and heavy rainfall in some areas. The wind will be southeast. The air temperature at night will be +7 to +9°C, and during the day, it will be +9 to +11°C. Humidity will be 70-80%. Precipitation is expected across the country in the evening, particularly in the eastern regions. Snow is expected in the mountains.
- 25 December 2024, 20:24
Embraer 190 plane of Azerbaijani airline AZAL crashed near the city of Aktau early in the morning on December 25.
