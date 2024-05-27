Lecture on banknotes of the first independent state of Azerbaijan
Lecture on banknotes of the first independent state of Azerbaijan
A lecture by researcher Rustam Huseynov “Banknotes of the Azerbaijan People's Republic” dedicated to Independence Day was held on Saturday at the National Museum of Art.
Huseynov presented samples of banknotes of the APR, bonds of the Baku City Government, spoke about their features and role in the brief history of the first independent republic.
The audience was also interested in information about the activities of the first State Bank of Azerbaijan.
The purpose of the event is to draw attention to the history of money in Azerbaijan and stimulate interest in studying little-known details of the history of Azerbaijan. The author of the project is Rustam Huseynov, a numismatist, employee of the Institute of Archeology and Anthropology of ANAS.
