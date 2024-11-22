Lufthansa Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Baku Due to Passenger Health Emergency
Lufthansa Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Baku Due to Passenger Health Emergency
A Lufthansa airliner flying from Mumbai to Munich made an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport early Wednesday after a passenger suffered a sudden medical emergency, airport officials said.
The Airbus A350 aircraft landed safely in Baku at 06:47 local time (0247 GMT), following a request from the flight's captain for an unscheduled stop, the airport authority confirmed in a statement.
Medical personnel were on standby as the plane touched down. The affected passenger was given immediate first aid at the airport and subsequently transferred to an ambulance team for further treatment.
The condition of the passenger and details of the health issue were not immediately disclosed. Lufthansa has not yet commented on the incident.
The flight resumed its journey to Munich after a delay. Emergency landings for medical reasons are rare but highlight the preparedness of aviation and medical teams to respond swiftly to in-flight emergencies.
Social
-
- 23 November 2024, 12:40
On Sunday, November 24, variable cloudiness is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, with occasional overcast skies. There will be fog and drizzle in some areas during the night and morning, and a brief possibility of rain during the day. A moderate southeast wind will blow, changing direction to northwest in the evening.
-
The leading mobile operator participated in a pivotal session focused on sustainability and innovation. The 15th Sustainable Innovation Forum 2024, supported by “Azercell Telecom” LLC, took place on November 13-14 in Baku, bringing together approximately 1,000 senior global leaders in climate action. This prestigious event united representatives from business, finance, government, regional organizations, and NGOs to address pressing sustainability challenges, explore innovative solutions, and forge partnerships to accelerate global climate efforts.
-
- 22 November 2024, 19:25
"The biggest challenge in the education sector is the low number of fully staffed schools," said Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev on November 20 during a joint session of the Parliamentary Committees on Agrarian Policy, Family, Women, and Children Issues, and Science and Education. The session was held to discuss the draft law on the "State Budget for 2025," according to local media reports.
-
- 22 November 2024, 17:11
The innovation and speed leader Bakcell organized a panel discussion on the topic “Sustainability Through Artificial Intelligence.” The event featured speakers including Bakcell’s Marketing Director Elkhan Sadiqzade, PwC Azerbaijan’s Head of Advisory Services Farid Qattal, and the Head of Innovation at the Innovation and Digital Development Agency Evgeniya Bikmurzina. The panel was moderated by Aysel Suleymanova, Bakcell’s Director of Corporate Communications and Public Relations.
Leave a review