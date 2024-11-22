Lufthansa Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Baku Due to Passenger Health Emergency

A Lufthansa airliner flying from Mumbai to Munich made an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport early Wednesday after a passenger suffered a sudden medical emergency, airport officials said.

The Airbus A350 aircraft landed safely in Baku at 06:47 local time (0247 GMT), following a request from the flight's captain for an unscheduled stop, the airport authority confirmed in a statement.

Medical personnel were on standby as the plane touched down. The affected passenger was given immediate first aid at the airport and subsequently transferred to an ambulance team for further treatment.

The condition of the passenger and details of the health issue were not immediately disclosed. Lufthansa has not yet commented on the incident.

The flight resumed its journey to Munich after a delay. Emergency landings for medical reasons are rare but highlight the preparedness of aviation and medical teams to respond swiftly to in-flight emergencies.