Mass poisoning in Tovuz
7 people hospitalised after poisoning remain in Tovuz hospital - TƏBIB (updated)
From 14 to 15 October, 21 people with suspected poisoning were hospitalised in the emergency department of Tovuz Management Association, Turan reported.
Each patient was provided with necessary medical care.
At present, 7 patients are being treated in the hospital's infectious disease department and their condition is assessed as satisfactory.
The rest of the patients were released home for outpatient treatment.
* * *
On 15 October, 18 people applied to the Tovuz central district hospital with complaints of food poisoning, according to the General Prosecutor's Office.
They developed symptoms of poisoning after eating doner in the village of Govlar.
After that, the activity of this catering facility has been restricted.
- 16 October 2024, 17:37
- 16 October 2024, 13:38
- 15 October 2024, 12:27
- 14 October 2024, 22:57
