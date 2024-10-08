MEP Donates Salary to Gubad Ibadoghlu

Lena Schilling, a Member of the European Parliament from the Green Party, has announced plans to donate every sixth monthly salary, equivalent to €10,000 gross, to support green initiatives and activists. About €3,000 will go to the Green Citizens’ Initiative Association, supported by members of the outgoing ruling party, while the remaining €7,000 will be used to support activists every six months, Schilling’s spokeswoman told the Austria Presse-Agentur (APA) on Monday.

The first donation will be directed to Azerbaijani climate activist Gubad Ibadoghlu and the NGO Global Witness. Ibadoghlu, a well-known critic of the oil and gas industry in his country, was arrested last year and has been under house arrest since April. His health condition is reportedly critical, and according to his daughter, Zhala Bayramova, he urgently needs heart surgery but lacks access to necessary medical care.