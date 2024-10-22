Ministry of Emergency Situations reported on measures to ‘save drowning people’ from torrential rains
Ministry of Emergency Situations reported on measures to ‘save drowning people’ from torrential rains
As a result of heavy rains, a two-storey old private house on 156 Abdulla Shaig Street in Yasamal district of Baku collapsed. Emergency Situations Ministry forces evacuated K.Nuriyeva, born in 1957, from under the rubble, the MES reports.
A total of 31 people were evacuated to safe places in Baku and Absheron district by the MES forces. Measures to pump out water at a number of addresses continue, the MES reports.
Asked to comment on the video of a man being carried away by a water stream circulated in social networks, the Ministry replied that no such information had been received.
‘Təbib’ told Turan news agency that the Republican emergency station and urgent medical aid had not received no calls due to rainfall.
22 October 2024, 16:35
22 October 2024, 14:49
22 October 2024, 13:57
22 October 2024, 13:30
