Motorists urged not to use personal transport because of “Formula 1”
The State Traffic Police has appealed to residents of the capital due to the upcoming "Formula 1 Grand Prix" races in Baku on September 13-15
To ensure safety and avoid traffic jams of cars arriving in Baku from surrounding villages and districts, the population is urged to use public transport.
The citizens are also advised to minimally use personal transport on race days, and only public transport in the center of the capital.
- 9 September 2024, 17:11
Austrian tourist Markus, after leaving the Azerbaijani village of Ilisu following a four-day stay in the Caucasus mountains, sent the homeowner where he stayed his main impression: a photograph he took of a garbage dump in Ilisu, with a cow grazing among plastic bags.
- 9 September 2024, 16:55
A forum of Azerbaijani scientists residing abroad commenced today in Baku. The event began with the performance of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan and a moment of silence to honor the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty.
- 9 September 2024, 15:29
Last week, during a visit to Italy, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev spoke about the improvement of his country's strained relations with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). He mentioned that the ban on certain PACE members visiting Azerbaijan would be lifted once the country's delegation returns to the organization: "If they change their decisions and restore our rights, then this so-called embargo will also be lifted."
- 9 September 2024, 14:58
Police in the city of Sumgait arrested Sakit Musaev, born in 1988, on charges of illegal drug trafficking over the past weekend, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs' press service. During a search of Musaev's home, authorities discovered 50 kg of heroin, as well as marijuana laced with psychoactive substances, opium, and methamphetamine. The statement indicates that Musaev had obtained the drugs from an Iranian individual by retrieving them from a hidden stash. He planned to distribute the drugs to various addresses in exchange for monetary compensation.
