Motorists urged not to use personal transport because of “Formula 1”

The State Traffic Police has appealed to residents of the capital due to the upcoming "Formula 1 Grand Prix" races in Baku on September 13-15

To ensure safety and avoid traffic jams of cars arriving in Baku from surrounding villages and districts, the population is urged to use public transport.

The citizens are also advised to minimally use personal transport on race days, and only public transport in the center of the capital.