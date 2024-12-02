Municipalities Will Receive Grants: 'But Other Steps Must Be Taken...'

'Only 400 Manats are allocated from the state budget to each municipality' - what causes corruption?

Municipalities will now be able to receive grants. This issue was reflected in the draft law on amendments to the "Law on Grants," included in the agenda of the parliamentary session held on November 29. Following discussions, the draft law was approved in its third reading.

Previously, municipalities could only receive subsidies and subventions.

With the allocated grants, municipalities will be able to implement social projects exclusively. They will be eligible to receive grants from both the government and non-governmental organizations in accordance with legal procedures.

In 2014, amendments were made to the "Law on Grants," the "Law on Non-Governmental Organizations (Public Associations and Funds)," and several other laws in Azerbaijan. Under these amendments, foreign legal and physical persons acting as donors must register with the Ministry of Justice in Azerbaijan. Additionally, their grant projects must be accompanied by financial and economic justification approved by the Ministry of Finance.

Məzahir Əfəndiyev, a member of the Parliamentary Regional Affairs Committee, reminded Turan that municipalities in Azerbaijan began functioning in 1999 following the adoption of the first Azerbaijani Constitution in 1995. He stated, "Over this period, Azerbaijani municipalities have been formed. Various additions and amendments to legislation have been made to improve their operations. For the first time in 2009, the activities of municipalities were legally improved, and their consolidation was introduced. Recently, the Parliament also passed a draft law on the merging of municipalities, significantly reducing their number by almost half. This improvement also implies implementing additional measures to enhance the performance of municipalities."

According to Əfəndiyev, the allocation of grants to municipalities is considered to positively impact their work to some extent. "Now, municipalities, like other non-governmental organizations, will be able to obtain various legally and economically justified grants," he explained.

The head of the Civil Rights Institute, Bəşir Süleymanlı, told Radio Azadlıq that improving municipalities' performance requires more than addressing their financial situation. "This is perhaps just one of the many steps to be taken. In principle, the decision to allocate grants to municipalities is the right one," he said.

The expert noted that in neighboring countries, municipalities can receive grants from the Council of Europe and the United Nations to strengthen their social positions. "It is positive that our laws now allow for this. However, other steps must also be taken to strengthen municipal operations. A multi-faceted mechanism must be developed. First, the dependency of municipalities on executive authorities should be eliminated. Elections must be free and fair to build public trust in municipal institutions and encourage participation in them," he emphasized.

Otherwise, even with financial independence, these measures may have little effect. "Executive authorities may either seize these funds from municipalities or prevent them from being used for their intended purposes," he warned.

Although municipalities contacted for comment did not wish to elaborate on the topic, they welcomed the move to allow them to receive grants.

The first municipal elections in Azerbaijan were held in 1999. At that time, there were 2,757 municipalities in operation. However, in 2009, many municipalities were consolidated, reducing their number to 1,716. Subsequently, the number dropped to 1,606. This year, legislative changes have further reduced their number by more than half.

Citizens, particularly rural residents, have expressed dissatisfaction with the consolidation of municipalities, claiming that it makes municipalities less accessible. Officials, however, have countered such criticism by emphasizing that the consolidation aims to strengthen municipalities.

Both opposition groups and some experts argue that the status of municipalities as local government bodies in Azerbaijan is insufficient.

The next municipal elections in Azerbaijan are scheduled for January 29 of the coming year.