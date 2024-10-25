New pedestrian zone created in capital's centre: traffic on Aziz Aliyev street stops

A project concerning Aziz Aliyev street and Icheri Sheher will be launched from 27 October, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport said in a statement.

The project envisages restriction of motor traffic at the intersection of Istiglaliyet street and Azerbaijan avenue (in front of Monolit building).

Parking places for tourist buses will be created at Youth Square (in front of ‘Gosha Gala Gapysi’).

On Aliz Aliyev street (former Zevina street) car traffic will be completely restricted. Entry of transport to Icheri Sheher will be allowed only for citizens and diplomatic representatives, technical, housing and communal services and enterprises residing there. Vehicles will be allowed to enter Icheri Sheher only from Neftchilar Avenue.

t is planned to create a pedestrian zone on the mentioned territory, where the traffic will be restricted. Restriction of motor traffic on Aziz Aliyev street will allow to expand the pedestrian zone from Nizami street (Trade street) and extend it to Seaside Boulevard. Due to this, a huge pedestrian zone will be created in the central part of the city, the report says.