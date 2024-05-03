Officials of Ganja hospital brought to criminal responsibility
Officials of Ganja hospital brought to criminal responsibility
The anti-corruption department of the General Prosecutor's Office initiated a criminal case against Vidadi Huseynov, Makhabbat Abdullayev and other employees of Ganja city hospital.
The press service of the General Prosecutor's Office reports that Vidadi Huseynov, in collusion with Makhabbat Abdullayev and others, embezzled funds from the salary cards of employees who were registered but did not go to work. In 2021-2024, 364.000 manats were embezzled in this way.
Note that Makhabbat Abdullaev and Vidadi Huseynov were prosecuted under Articles 179.3.2 (embezzlement on a large scale), 308.2 (abuse of official powers) and 313 (official forgery) of the Criminal Code.
Mahabbat Abdullayev and Vidadi Huseynov were placed under house arrest.
The Prosecutor's Office appealed this decision and demands arrests for these persons.
Social
-
- 3 May 2024, 17:41
Bakcell unveiled its innovative store on Fountain Square following the launch of its new brand identity. Bakcell's artificial intelligence-powered humanoid robot Ardi took part in the opening of the store on May 3.
-
- 3 May 2024, 15:43
On Saturday, May 4, partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, sometimes cloudy. In some places, short-term precipitation is possible at night, and a moderate north wind will prevail. The air temperature at night will be +11 +14°, during the day +18 +23°, according to the National Hydrometeorology Service under the Ministry of Ecology.
-
Registration continues for the M360 Eurasia 2024, hosted by Azercell Preparations for the GSMA M360 Eurasia conference are on track, with an impressive lineup of international and regional speakers. The event, scheduled for May 15–16 in Baku, is supported by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and host sponsor “Azercell Telecom” LLC.
-
- 3 May 2024, 12:45
During operational activities, employees of the drug control department of the Interior Ministry detained Sadig Alekperov, a resident of the Neftechala region.
Leave a review