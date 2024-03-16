On Sunday, the air temperature in Azerbaijan will rise to +18°

On Sunday, March 17, partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, sometimes cloudy, mostly without precipitation. In the morning, drizzle is expected in some parts of the peninsula, a moderate north wind will blow, which will be replaced by a south-easterly one in the evening. The air temperature at night will be +4 +7°, during the day +9 +14°, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service.

No precipitation is expected in the regions of Azerbaijan. However, snow will fall in some mountainous and foothill areas later in the evening. Thunderstorms are expected in some places, fog will be observed at night and in the morning, and a moderate easterly wind will blow.

The air temperature will be +4 +9° at night, +13 +18° in the daytime, 0-5° is expected in the mountains at night, in the afternoon - +5 +10 °.