On Sunday, the air temperature in Azerbaijan will rise to +32°

On Sunday, April 28, no precipitation is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, a moderate south wind blowing. The air temperature will be +14 +18° at night and +26 +31° during the day, the National Hydrometeorology Service under the Ministry of Ecology of Azerbaijan reports.

No precipitation is expected in the regions of Azerbaijan. Fog is sometimes possible at night and in the morning in some mountainous areas, and a moderate easterly wind will blow. The air temperature will be +12 +17° at night, +27 +32° during the day. +7 +12° is expected in the mountains at night, +18 +23° in the daytime.