On Sunday, the air temperature in Azerbaijan will rise to +32°
On Sunday, the air temperature in Azerbaijan will rise to +32°
On Sunday, April 28, no precipitation is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, a moderate south wind blowing. The air temperature will be +14 +18° at night and +26 +31° during the day, the National Hydrometeorology Service under the Ministry of Ecology of Azerbaijan reports.
No precipitation is expected in the regions of Azerbaijan. Fog is sometimes possible at night and in the morning in some mountainous areas, and a moderate easterly wind will blow. The air temperature will be +12 +17° at night, +27 +32° during the day. +7 +12° is expected in the mountains at night, +18 +23° in the daytime.
Social
-
- 27 April 2024, 13:43
An employee of the Azerbaijan National Mine Clearance Agency (ANAMA) was injured in the line of duty. The incident occurred on April 27 in the village of Gaybaly in the Shusha region.
-
- 26 April 2024, 16:09
On April 27, the weather in Baku and Absheron will be clear without precipitation; fog in some places in the morning and evening. The wind is south-easterly.
-
- 26 April 2024, 16:03
The Business Continuity test of Azercell's CMG project was conducted in the Alat Free Economic Zone. A real-time Business Continuity test of the CMG – Crisis Management Group of Azercell, which is a leading mobile operator in the country, was conducted in the Alat Free Economic Zone. For implementation of the first tests Azercell was partnering with Azercosmos, Aztelekom, and Baktelecom. During the simulation, a crisis was created by completely cutting off communication in the designated area. Technical teams from the regions arrived at the scene during the crisis drill, initiating efforts to restore communication. Initially, groups installed two mobile Base Stations in the area, providing 2G service to a limited number of subscribers using facilities of the national satellite. In the next stage, high-speed internet, 3G, and 4G networks were restored, and the area was equipped with 100-megabit Wi-Fi service. It's worth noting that in comparison to previous tests, the recovery time was reduced by half in this simulation test. All mentioned recovery operations were carried out by teams from the regions and the groups of experts specially trained by Azercell.
-
- 26 April 2024, 16:00
Recent developments in neighboring Georgia surrounding the re-submission of a draft law titled "on transparency of foreign influence," previously withdrawn amidst protests, have reignited discussions surrounding the regulation of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and foreign funding in Azerbaijan.
Leave a review