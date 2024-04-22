Putin-Aliyev meeting in Sochi. 2022
On the meeting between Putin and Aliyev in Moscow: "A surprise can be expected…"
The working visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Moscow on April 22 marks a turning point in the development of geopolitical dynamics in the South Caucasus. Against the background of ongoing regional tensions and global changes, this visit highlights the deepening of ties between Azerbaijan and Russia, as evidenced by the discussions on strategic partnership and allied relations enshrined in the 2022 declaration signed by Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
It is reported that the main agenda of the talks includes a comprehensive review of bilateral relations and key regional issues. This meeting is taking place at a crucial moment, especially in connection with the early withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Karabakh, a step that raises questions about future stability in this historically unstable region. The presence of peacekeepers in Karabakh, which was originally planned to be extended until next year, has become a point of contention and a buffer against potential escalation between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Arzu Nagiyev, a member of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis Committee on Defense, Security and Anti-Corruption, stressed the broader regional implications of the talks, suggesting that the discussions would go beyond bilateral issues and focus on the consequences of conflicts in the Middle East and potential disruptions in regional logistics, especially with regard to the Zangezur corridor in Armenia.
Director of the Institute of Political Management Azer Gasimli hinted at possible surprises from the meeting, including Azerbaijan's potential consideration of joining the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Such a step would mean serious changes in the regional economy and politics, given the composition of the EAEU and its consequences for Azerbaijan's relations with the West.
The rapprochement between Azerbaijan and Russia, strengthening ties with a powerful neighbor, complicates Azerbaijan's relations with Western countries. Recent tensions are evident, for example, the recall of the French ambassador to Azerbaijan for consultations and cool relations with the United States. These events reflect a broader reassessment of Azerbaijan's strategic orientation and its implications for Western interests in the region.
Nagiyev's comments also highlighted the ongoing discussions on regional stability, the return of territories around Gazakh and the broader consequences of the opening of the Turkish-Armenian border. These discussions reflect the complex interweaving of local territorial issues and broader geopolitical strategies in which Azerbaijan seeks to consolidate its benefits from the recent conflict with Armenia while regulating its international relations.
Social
-
- 22 April 2024, 20:26
In the annals of Azerbaijan's oil-rich history, the name Witold Zglenicki may not readily come to mind, yet his contributions to the burgeoning oil industry of the late 19th and early 20th centuries are profound and enduring. As the Polish Embassy in Azerbaijan recently commemorated his legacy on April 22 with the presentation of a book detailing his remarkable life, questions arise about why this towering figure remains largely overlooked in the streets and monuments of Baku.
-
- 22 April 2024, 16:29
The coast Guard of the State Border Service detained a boat in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea that violated the state border, the statement of the ministry on April 22.
-
- 22 April 2024, 16:17
Elnur Hasanov, an activist of the Popular Front Party, has been on a dry hunger strike for the fifth day in the Baku pre-trial detention center-1, the PFPA told Turan after Hasanov called his colleagues from the pre-trial detention center today. Hasanov's voice sounded sluggish, the PPFA noted.
-
- 22 April 2024, 15:04
On April 23, warm weather without precipitation is expected in Baku and Absheron. The northwest wind will blow. The air temperature at night will be +14+18, during the day it will be +23+28 degrees. Short-term rains are expected in the regions of the country in some places, intense in some places, hail is possible. The wind is westerly, gusty.
Leave a review