Organizer of the "Tost" Financial Pyramid Detained
Organizer of the "Tost" Financial Pyramid Detained
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan has reported the detention of Namig Jabbarzade, "one of the leaders of the financial pyramid 'Tost'." Another individual connected to this pyramid, Sahib Huseynov, born in 1989, has been placed on the wanted list. According to the Ministry's statement, Jabbarzade and Huseynov promised individuals who invested in "Tost" that their funds would be used for buying and selling cryptocurrency with the help of artificial intelligence, assuring them of profits. Citizens were encouraged to promote "Tost" on social media in exchange for bonuses.
As a result, the creators of the pyramid managed to attract approximately 5 million manat and convert it into cryptocurrency. A criminal case has been initiated in the Main Department for Combating Cybercrime, and Jabbarzade has been remanded in custody.
Leave a review
Social
-
- 10 October 2024, 13:20
As a result of border and operative-search activities in the sphere of ensuring security of the state border and combating illegal migration, 6 persons trying to violate the state border of Azerbaijan have been detained.
-
- 10 October 2024, 13:11
On 11 October, the weather will be changeable in the capital. Short-term precipitation is possible in the morning and evening. Wind is north-western, which will change to south-eastern in the afternoon. Air temperature during the day will be +20+24. Humidity will be 70-80% at night and 50-55% during the day.
-
- 10 October 2024, 11:29
The leading mobile operator has been recognized by the prestigious Stevie International Business Awards in the categories of “Technical Innovation of the Year” and “Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year” “Azercell Telecom” LLC has been honored with two gold awards by Stevie International Business Awards (IBAs). Azerbaijan's leading mobile operator received recognition in the category of “Technical Innovation of the Year” for the introduction of “Aicell” - the country’s first AI-powered Virtual Assistant in the telecommunications market, offering services in Azerbaijani.
-
- 9 October 2024, 20:02
The selection process for judges in Azerbaijan may now consist of three stages: a test examination, a written examination, and an interview. This is reflected in the proposed amendments to the Law on "Courts and Judges," which was discussed at the Legal Policy and State Building Committee of the Milli Majlis (National Assembly) on October 4.
1 comment
Rena
2024-10-10
Что станет с нашими вложенными деньгами? Пусть вышеуказанные органы снимут со счетов этих преступников-психопатов наши деньги и перечислят нам обратно. Кто-то ж должен заняться системой возврата