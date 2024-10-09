Organizer of the "Tost" Financial Pyramid Detained

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan has reported the detention of Namig Jabbarzade, "one of the leaders of the financial pyramid 'Tost'." Another individual connected to this pyramid, Sahib Huseynov, born in 1989, has been placed on the wanted list. According to the Ministry's statement, Jabbarzade and Huseynov promised individuals who invested in "Tost" that their funds would be used for buying and selling cryptocurrency with the help of artificial intelligence, assuring them of profits. Citizens were encouraged to promote "Tost" on social media in exchange for bonuses.

As a result, the creators of the pyramid managed to attract approximately 5 million manat and convert it into cryptocurrency. A criminal case has been initiated in the Main Department for Combating Cybercrime, and Jabbarzade has been remanded in custody.