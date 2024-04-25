Passengers of "Air France" plane, which made an emergency landing in Baku, were sent to Paris

The passengers of the "Air France" plane, which made an emergency landing in Baku yesterday, were sent to Paris on another plane on the morning of April 25. This was reported to Turan by the press service of Baku International Airport.

Note that "Air France" has sent a new plane to Baku, which took passengers to Paris.

On April 24, an alarm was announced at the Baku International Airport due to the emergency landing of an Air France aircraft.

A Boeing 777 flying on the Osaka-Paris route sent an emergency landing request to the Baku airport due to smoke on board.

"In connection with the alarm announced at the airport, all emergency services were put on alert. The "Air France" plane landed successfully at 16:37 Baku time. 280 passengers of the plane were immediately evacuated, there were no injuries," the press service employee said.

At present, the aircraft is being checked, a set of necessary measures has been organized.--