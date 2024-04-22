PFPA activist continues dry hunger strike for the fifth day

Elnur Hasanov, an activist of the Popular Front Party, has been on a dry hunger strike for the fifth day in the Baku pre-trial detention center-1, the PFPA told Turan after Hasanov called his colleagues from the pre-trial detention center today. Hasanov's voice sounded sluggish, the PPFA noted.

"His hunger strike was registered in the detention center. On April 21, the doctors of the pre-trial detention center measured his blood pressure and pulse. Today he was told that he would be transferred to the pre-trial detention center for examination. However, he is still in a common cell," the PFPA said.

Hasanov went on hunger strike on April 18 in protest against the seizure of his recordings prepared for court appearances. Hasanov is the brother of the martyr of the Second Karabakh War, Teymur Hasanov.

*Elnur Hasanov was arrested on November 28, 2023 on charges of drug trafficking (Article 234.4.3 of the Criminal Code). The activist believes that the real reason for his arrest is criticism of the actions of the Traffic Police leadership.