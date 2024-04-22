PFPA activist continues dry hunger strike for the fifth day
PFPA activist continues dry hunger strike for the fifth day
Elnur Hasanov, an activist of the Popular Front Party, has been on a dry hunger strike for the fifth day in the Baku pre-trial detention center-1, the PFPA told Turan after Hasanov called his colleagues from the pre-trial detention center today. Hasanov's voice sounded sluggish, the PPFA noted.
"His hunger strike was registered in the detention center. On April 21, the doctors of the pre-trial detention center measured his blood pressure and pulse. Today he was told that he would be transferred to the pre-trial detention center for examination. However, he is still in a common cell," the PFPA said.
Hasanov went on hunger strike on April 18 in protest against the seizure of his recordings prepared for court appearances. Hasanov is the brother of the martyr of the Second Karabakh War, Teymur Hasanov.
*Elnur Hasanov was arrested on November 28, 2023 on charges of drug trafficking (Article 234.4.3 of the Criminal Code). The activist believes that the real reason for his arrest is criticism of the actions of the Traffic Police leadership.
Social
-
- 22 April 2024, 20:26
In the annals of Azerbaijan's oil-rich history, the name Witold Zglenicki may not readily come to mind, yet his contributions to the burgeoning oil industry of the late 19th and early 20th centuries are profound and enduring. As the Polish Embassy in Azerbaijan recently commemorated his legacy on April 22 with the presentation of a book detailing his remarkable life, questions arise about why this towering figure remains largely overlooked in the streets and monuments of Baku.
-
- 22 April 2024, 16:29
The coast Guard of the State Border Service detained a boat in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea that violated the state border, the statement of the ministry on April 22.
-
- 22 April 2024, 15:04
On April 23, warm weather without precipitation is expected in Baku and Absheron. The northwest wind will blow. The air temperature at night will be +14+18, during the day it will be +23+28 degrees. Short-term rains are expected in the regions of the country in some places, intense in some places, hail is possible. The wind is westerly, gusty.
-
- 22 April 2024, 13:55
The working visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Moscow on April 22 marks a turning point in the development of geopolitical dynamics in the South Caucasus. Against the background of ongoing regional tensions and global changes, this visit highlights the deepening of ties between Azerbaijan and Russia, as evidenced by the discussions on strategic partnership and allied relations enshrined in the 2022 declaration signed by Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Leave a review