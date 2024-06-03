Precipitation  is expected in mountainous areas in the coming days

On June 3-6, heavy precipitation with thunderstorms and hail will continue in most mountainous regions of the country, forecasters of the Ministry of Ecology reported. No rain is expected in Baku on June 4, the wind is north-westerly. The air temperature will rise to +30+35 degrees during the day.

In the regions of the country in the morning in the lowlands without precipitation. Fog in the morning and evening. The wind is easterly. The air temperature in the lowlands will rise to +31+36 degrees in the afternoon. It will be +15+20 in the mountains.