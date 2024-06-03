Precipitation  is expected in mountainous areas in the coming days

    • flag_AZ
On June 3-6, heavy precipitation with thunderstorms and hail will continue in most mountainous regions of the country, forecasters of the Ministry of Ecology reported. No rain is  expected in Baku on June 4, the wind is north-westerly. The air temperature will rise to +30+35 degrees during the day.

In the regions of the country in the morning in the lowlands without precipitation. Fog in the morning and evening. The wind is easterly. The air temperature in the lowlands will rise to +31+36 degrees in the afternoon. It will be +15+20 in the mountains.

 

    Five sailors died from gas suffocation

    Five repairmen died on June 3 after being poisoned by gas during work at the floating shipyard of the Zykh ship repair plant of the Caspian Shipping Company of Azerbaıjan. Two more sailors were hospitalized with a diagnosis of poisoning.

    AZAL has started flights to Bucharest

    On June 3, Azerbaijan's national air carrier AZAL made its first flight on the Baku-Bucharest-Baku. Flights to the Romanian capital will be operated twice a week - on Mondays and Thursdays, the airline's press service reports. The cost of round-trip tickets is 300 euros.

    A man died at the metro station "28 May"

    On 2 June at about 13 o'clock an elderly man fell on the rails in front of the arriving train at the metro station "28 May".

    Azercell launches “Book Club” project on International Children’s Day

    The leading mobile operator promotes reading culture among children from orphans’ home "Azercell Telecom" LLC has initiated an event dedicated to June 1, International Children’s Day for children aged 6 to 10 from Orphanage No. 3 with the support of the "Ümidli Gələcək" Social Initiatives Public Union and the company "S.E.N.S.U.M by Amapola." The program, organized as part of Azercell’s “Book Club” project, aimed to promote a culture of reading, enhance speech and creativity, and increase interest in education among children.

