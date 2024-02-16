Precipitation to continue on Saturday

On February 17, precipitation in the form of rain will continue in Baku and Absheron, which will turn into sleet in the morning and evening.

Wind is north-western, moderate. Air temperature at night is +1+3, during the day it will be +3+5.

Precipitation is also expected in the regions of the country, snow is expected in mountainous and foothill areas. Wind is eastern. Air temperature in the lowlands will be +1+5 at night, +5+9 during the day. There will be -3-8 frost in the mountains at night and 0-3 in the afternoon.