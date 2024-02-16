Precipitation to continue on Saturday
On February 17, precipitation in the form of rain will continue in Baku and Absheron, which will turn into sleet in the morning and evening.
Wind is north-western, moderate. Air temperature at night is +1+3, during the day it will be +3+5.
Precipitation is also expected in the regions of the country, snow is expected in mountainous and foothill areas. Wind is eastern. Air temperature in the lowlands will be +1+5 at night, +5+9 during the day. There will be -3-8 frost in the mountains at night and 0-3 in the afternoon.
In World
16 February 2024 12:51
Social
16 February 2024, 23:00
On February 14, Ilham Aliyev officially commenced his seventh term as President of Azerbaijan, following his victory in the presidential elections held on February 7. The chairman of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) has held the country's top office for the past 21 years, maintaining his grip on power through successive electoral victories, as confirmed by official reports.
16 February 2024, 14:48
The leading mobile operator simplifies corporate number management with the latest app update. The leading mobile operator is thrilled to announce the expansion of self-service features in its “Azercell Business” app. The updated platform offers quick, easy, and convenient management options of corporate numbers for designated contact persons.
16 February 2024, 02:20
The football club "Garabagh" from Aghdam confidently defeated the Portuguese "Braga" with a score of 4:2 in the first match of the playoff stage of the Europa League.
15 February 2024, 13:47
On Friday, February 16, precipitation will take place in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, sometimes intense. In the morning, the rain will turn into sleet. Wind is northwestern, gusty, and will weaken in the evening. Air temperature at night and during the day will be +4 +7, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service.
