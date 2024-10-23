Prosecutor's Office investigates withdrawal of money abroad by exporters of agricultural products

The Prosecutor's Office is investigating the actions of persons who failed to return the money received from the export of agricultural products to the country.

The preliminary investigation is being conducted by the Main Department for Combating Corruption under the Prosecutor General. This is stated in the press service of this agency.

The investigation found that citizens Rufat Garayev, Elnur Garayev, Ibragim Lalayev, Elmaddin Mukhtarov and others established ‘Land Logistics’ and ‘International Logistics’ with ‘criminal intent’. They concluded contracts with foreign companies for purchase and sale of various types of agricultural products, and abusing their official powers, they did not return to the accounts of banks in Azerbaijan the proceeds from the transactions worth $ 85.5 million.

The investigation is being conducted under Articles 208.2.1, 208.2.2 (failure to return foreign currency from abroad on a large scale by prior conspiracy), 308.2 (abuse of official powers resulting in grave consequences), 313 (official forgery) and other Articles of the Criminal Code.

R. Garayev, Lalayev and Mukhtarov were placed under arrest by the Binagadi district court, E. Garayev placed under police supervision.

It was also established that the firm ‘Fresh Fruits Az ‘LLC, founded by Nizami Abdullayev, Elshad Rzayev and others, failed to return over $8.8 million to the authorized bank of Azerbaijan as a result of similar actions.

A criminal case under Articles 208.2.1, 208.2.2, 308.2, 313 and others has also been opened on these facts. Abdullayev was arrested and Rzayev taken under police supervision.

Investigative actions on criminal cases based on the materials received from the State Customs Committee on non-return of funds from export of goods and products to authorized banks are ongoing.