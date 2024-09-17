Rain is expected on Wednesday
September 18 in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be cloudy, in the morning in some places rain. North-west wind, the National Hydrometeorological Service reports.
Air temperature during the day +23+26 degrees.
In some regions of the country there will be rain, in the mountains precipitation will be intense, in the highlands snow is possible. In some mountainous regions fog in the morning. East wind, gusty.
In the lowlands at night +14+19, in the daytime +23+28 degrees. In the mountains at night +5+9, in the daytime +11+16 degrees.
- 17 September 2024, 16:15
On September 16, the Central Election Commission (CEC) submitted the protocols of the extraordinary parliamentary elections to the Constitutional Court. Although there were many complaints regarding the election process, the CEC did not affect the results in any constituency but annulled the results in more than 40 polling stations overall. The commission declared that the elections were conducted at a high level. However, several opposition forces stated that the elections were conducted based on pre-prepared lists.
- 17 September 2024, 12:59
The winners will represent Azerbaijan in the USA For the first time, Azerbaijan will host the regional stage of the Startup World Cup - one of the world’s most prestigious startup events. The competition, sponsored by the country’s leading mobile operator Azercell, will take place on September 19, 2024, at ADA University.
- 17 September 2024, 10:34
Azercell expands digital ID card acceptance to all authorized dealer stores alongside Azercell Exclusive offices As part of its commitment to delivering the best customer experience, “Azercell Telecom” has extended digital ID card recognition to all its sales and service centers. Starting from 16 September 2024, customers can carry out any transactions at both Azercell Exclusive offices and authorized dealer stores by presenting the QR code or the unique 8-digit code in the “myGov” app.
- 16 September 2024, 17:57
Azerbaijani national team supported by Azercell once again achieved success in the IT sector In September 2024, the Azerbaijani team delivered outstanding results at two prestigious international Olympiads in Informatics. The 36th International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) took place in Alexandria, Egypt, from September 1-8, 2024, while the 1st International Artificial Intelligence Olympiad (IAIO) was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, between September 8 and 12, 2024.
