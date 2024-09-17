Rain is expected on Wednesday

September 18 in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be cloudy, in the morning in some places rain. North-west wind, the National Hydrometeorological Service reports.

Air temperature during the day +23+26 degrees.

In some regions of the country there will be rain, in the mountains precipitation will be intense, in the highlands snow is possible. In some mountainous regions fog in the morning. East wind, gusty.

In the lowlands at night +14+19, in the daytime +23+28 degrees. In the mountains at night +5+9, in the daytime +11+16 degrees.