Sapper injured in explosion in Agdam region
Sapper injured in explosion in Agdam region
An employee of the Azerbaijan Mine Clearance Agency (ANAMA) Piriyev Anar Murshud oglu, born in 2000, was injured in a detonator explosion in the Agdam region. According to the ANAMA press service, the sapper suffered injuries to his arms and legs as a result of the explosion of an aluminum-body detonator in the line of duty. The explosion occurred in the village of Saryjaly, Agdam region. Piriyev was taken to the hospital, there is no threat to his life, the message says.
Social
-
- 6 April 2024, 21:11
The U.S. Embassy is pleased to announce that the Georgian Institute of Public Affairs (GIPA) is soliciting applications from Azerbaijani citizens for a master’s degree program in journalism and media management offered by its Caucasus School of Journalism and Media Management.
-
- 6 April 2024, 20:57
In the aftermath of yesterday's high-stakes meeting in Brussels, skepticism looms large among Azerbaijani non-governmental experts regarding the purported outcomes and implications of the diplomatic tête-à-tête. The rendezvous, which saw Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan engage with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, has stirred a flurry of conjecture and analysis, with President Ilham Aliyev branding it as a potential threat to Azerbaijan's interests.
-
- 6 April 2024, 11:28
A soldier of the “N” military unit of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Private Khalafov Saleh Kamal oglu, was killed during the exercises, the military prosecutor's office of Azerbaijan reported. An investigation has been launched in the Gubadli military prosecutor's office in connection with information received about the death of a serviceman Khalafov on April 5 during shooting practice as a result of a shot from a firearm assigned to him.
-
- 5 April 2024, 22:18
On April 5, the preliminary hearing of the criminal case of the head of Kanal-11 YouTube project Teymur Karimov, who was accused of demanding money by threats, began at the Baku Court of Serious Crimes under the chairmanship of Azad Majidov.
Leave a review