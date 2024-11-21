Scientists Worldwide Call on Azerbaijan to Release Detained Colleague Ahead of COP29
A coalition of 159 professors and academics from 100 universities across 28 countries has urged Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, and COP29 President, Mukhtar Babayev, to advocate for the release of Dr. Gubad Ibadoghlu, an academic economist and environmental activist who has been under indefinite house arrest since July 2023.
In a letter sent during Azerbaijan’s hosting of the critical COP29 climate conference, the coalition called for immediate action, citing Dr. Ibadoghlu’s deteriorating health and his contributions to combating corruption and promoting transparency in the fossil fuel sector.
The academics highlighted Dr. Ibadoghlu’s commitment to the goals of the climate conference, urging Azerbaijan to demonstrate its dedication to academic freedom and human rights. They expressed alarm over the activist’s worsening health, including diabetes and severe heart and kidney issues, exacerbated by inadequate medical care during his detention.
The signatories demanded a transparent review of the charges against Dr. Ibadoghlu, improved access to medical care, and his unconditional release. They emphasized that Azerbaijan’s handling of the case contradicts its aspirations for climate leadership and could undermine its international standing during COP29.
The Azerbaijani government has yet to respond to the appeal. Observers suggest that the case could cast a shadow over the high-profile climate summit, where global leaders are focusing on environmental policies and international cooperation.
Dr. Ibadoghlu’s case has drawn attention from human rights groups and the academic community, with some warning that it may prompt a broader examination of human rights in Azerbaijan. The outcome could significantly impact perceptions of the country’s role in addressing global challenges such as climate change.
