Shahin Rzayev admitted that reason for his arrest was "ambiguous" Facebook post.
Journalist Shahin Rzayev, who was arrested on 15 January for 15 days for "hooliganism" and unexpectedly released 24 hours later, revealed the reason for his arrest.
On his Facebook page he wrote: "The real reason was my careless "ambiguous" post (now deleted). I was misunderstood, I meant the exact opposite. It was my own fault, I should have expressed my opinion more precisely."
The journalist does not clarify what the post was about, but those who read it claim that it contained criticism of the first person.
The journalist says that his post was regarded as "petty hooliganism".
"It was the result of mutual agreement, and I voluntarily signed the protocol. It's just that I was unexpectedly sentenced to 15 days, although the Code of Administrative Offences provides for a fine of 50-100 manats. So, I appealed (without a lawyer) and the fine was reduced to 50 manats. Thanks to them, they checked in two days that I was not an enemy and came to the right conclusion.
The capture process was very poorly organised. What was the need for three strongmen from the "City Department" to ambush me on the street, follow me and twist my arms to put me in the car?
In general, I was satisfied with the Binagadi detention centre. The cells were tidy, well-maintained, warm, and well-fed. The guards were also more polite than I expected (perhaps they distinguished me from other prisoners).
The only "torture" was inactivity. How long can one watch "Hazar TV"? (for some reason only this channel is allowed), and it was impossible to find a book to read.
I will not write other details, in any case it will be remembered as an adventure with a happy ending," writes Shahin Rzayev.
