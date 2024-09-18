Six consecutive weekends will be in November

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to rearrange the working days and weekends in November.

November 12 (Tuesday) and 13 (Wednesday) will be days off, while Saturdays of November 16 and 23 will be working days.

Thus, from November 8 to 13 inclusive, six consecutive days will be days off.

Recall that November 8 is Victory Day, and November 9 is Flag Day. Since November 9 falls on a Saturday, the day off is moved to Monday, November 11.

Obviously, the granting of the long weekend is due to COP29 - November 11-22.

A particularly large number of guests, including heads of state and government, are expected to arrive during the first days of the Conference.