Six consecutive weekends will be in November
Six consecutive weekends will be in November
The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to rearrange the working days and weekends in November.
November 12 (Tuesday) and 13 (Wednesday) will be days off, while Saturdays of November 16 and 23 will be working days.
Thus, from November 8 to 13 inclusive, six consecutive days will be days off.
Recall that November 8 is Victory Day, and November 9 is Flag Day. Since November 9 falls on a Saturday, the day off is moved to Monday, November 11.
Obviously, the granting of the long weekend is due to COP29 - November 11-22.
A particularly large number of guests, including heads of state and government, are expected to arrive during the first days of the Conference.
Social
-
- 18 September 2024, 15:43
The European Free Alliance of the Greens Group in the European Parliament has officially nominated Azerbaijani scientist and anti-corruption activist Gubad Ibadoglu for the prestigious 2024 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought. This nomination underscores the growing international concern regarding the suppression of dissent in Azerbaijan, especially within the mining sector.
-
- 18 September 2024, 15:13
On September 19, overcast with possible rain by evening is expected in Baku. The wind will be coming from the northeast. Daytime temperatures are expected to be between +22 to +26 degrees Celsius, while nighttime temperatures will range from +16 to +19 degrees. Humidity will be 70-75% at night and 40-45% during the day.
-
- 17 September 2024, 16:15
On September 16, the Central Election Commission (CEC) submitted the protocols of the extraordinary parliamentary elections to the Constitutional Court. Although there were many complaints regarding the election process, the CEC did not affect the results in any constituency but annulled the results in more than 40 polling stations overall. The commission declared that the elections were conducted at a high level. However, several opposition forces stated that the elections were conducted based on pre-prepared lists.
-
- 17 September 2024, 13:16
September 18 in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be cloudy, in the morning in some places rain. North-west wind, the National Hydrometeorological Service reports.
Leave a review